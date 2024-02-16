Hulu Cancels Comedy Series With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Chris Estrada's acclaimed comedy series This Fool will not return for Season 3. The hit series, which was well-received by both critics and audience members and held a rare 100% "fresh" Rotten Tomatoes rating for both of its seasons, has been canceled after just two seasons, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Wednesday. The cancellation news comes just months after This Fool Season 2 dropped on Hulu in July 2023.

Created, written, and executive produced by Estrada, This Fool originally premiered on Hulu in August 2022 and centers around Estrada's Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who lives with his family and works at a gang rehab center. The show was among the rare titles to grab a 100% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, with both its first and second season earning the high-ranking. Despite being critically praised, however, This Fool "failed to find an audience large enough to justify a third season," THR reported, a source telling the outlet that amid the show's cancellation, This Fool Seasons 1 and 2 will remain on Hulu's platform.

Addressing the cancellation on Instagram, Estrada expressed his gratitude for "everyone who watched both seasons of This Fool and helped spread the word, posted about it, and recommended it to others," saying that their support "truly means a lot. Hopefully the show will live on to be a classic comedy that is rewatched and discovered by new viewers." He added that "getting to sell and then make a TV show is so hard it's like winning the lottery so in a sense I won the lotto," before giving a shoutout to Hulu "for allowing me and my friends/co-creators" Matt Ingebretson, Pat Bishop, and Jake Weisman "to make two seasons of [This Fool] exactly the way we wanted to."

"I got to make a comedy inspired by elements of my life, family, and point of view. I got to work with my friends and put comedians from the LA comedy scene in the show. I got to have my mom and my youngest sister make cameos on the show. I had the song "Me Cai De La Nubes"by Cornelio Reyna close out Season 1 in memory of a family member who passed away during the filming of the show. I got to work with amazing actors," he continued. "I'm incredibly proud of season 2 that's the version of the show I love the most. I'm sad we're not able to make a 3rd season but happy where it ended."

This Fool was produced in-house by Disney's ABC Signature. Along with Estrada, the series was executive produced by showrunner Jonathan Groff, Fred Armisen, Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson, and Jake Weisman. The cast was rounded out by Frankie Quiñones, Michael Imperioli, Michelle Ortiz, Laura Patalano, Julia Vera, Fabian Alomar, and Sandra Hernandez.