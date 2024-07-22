5 Shows Max Has Canceled in 2024

It has been a brutal year for TV cancellations, and Max has been no exception. The in-house streaming service for Warner Bros. Discovery has lost a total of five shows this year in spite of its incredibly bolstered catalog. Here's a look at the casualties so far. Max has been in a state of flux since last year when WarnerMedia merged with Discovery Inc. to form its new parent company. Both before and after that, the identity of HBO Max was up in the air, culminating in the big rebrand into Max. These days, the service seems to be finding its balance, although fans of the canceled series listed below may disagree. Before we get to the Max originals, one honorable mention for this list is HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. This series wasn't technically exclusive to the streamer, but these days that's where many fans watch it. It ended with Season 12 back in April. With that out of the way, here are the five Max Original series canceled so far in 2024.

The Girls on the Bus (Photo: Nicole Rivelli/Max) Finally, the political drama The Girls on the Bus was canceled in May, about two months after the season finale aired. This show got just one season, adapting Amy Chozick's book Chasing Hillary to tell the story of four female journalists covering a presidential campaign in the information age.

Rap Sh!t (Photo: Courtesy of Max) Of all the cancellations to hit in January, Rap Sh!t may have been the most heartbreaking due to the emotional roller coaster fans were on. Season 2 of the series was due to premiere in August of 2023, but was delayed due to the Hollywood labor strikes. That meant Season 2 had just concluded a couple of weeks before the cancellation, and fans were still riding high on that excitement.

Our Flag Means Death (Photo: Our Flag Means Death Image by Nicola Dove ) There haven't been a lot of shows to spawn an enthusiastic fandom as fast as Our Flag Means Death, but sadly it didn't get much time to serve that audience. The series premiered in 2022 and got a second season in October, but WBD announced its cancellation in January. To this day, there are still fans petitioning for it to be rescued in various forums online, but there has been no hint of real movement in that direction.

Julia (Photo: Seacia Pavao/Max) This dramatization of the life of Julia Child premiered i 2022 and got a second season in November of 2023, but in January, Max announced that it would not return for more seasons. The show starred Sarah Lancashire as cookbook author Julia Child, following her life during the production of her 1960s cooking show The French Chef. The show was critically acclaimed, but there is little data available on its viewership or ratings.