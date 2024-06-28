The D'Amelio family's reality show has been canceled at Hulu. The D'Amelio Show, which wrapped its third season in October, will not return for a Season 4, Deadline reports.

The series followed social media superstars Charli D'Amelio, her sister Dixie D'Amelio and their parents Heidi and Marc as they navigated fame and family life with a combined following of more than 225 million users on TikTok. The D'Amelio Show premiered its first season in 2021, becoming Hulu's most-watched unscripted series among all first-season reality shows. The series would go on to follow Charli and Heidi's run on Dancing With the Stars in 2022, which ended in a win for the younger D'Amelio, as well as the musical career of Dixie, who signed a record deal with L.A. Reid's HitCo Entertainment after debuting her first single in 2020.

(Photo: Courtesy of Hulu)

Deadline reports that the end of The D'Amelio Show was "supported by the family." Ahead of Season 3, the D'Amelio family told PopCulture that they had to work through some communication issues as a unit, which Dixie said resulted in "lots of confusion" and "lots of [cameras] catching us in our worst moments."

"I think it's one of those things that just happens when there's cameras following you all the time," she said at the time. "[You] just can't really put on an act all the time to make everything okay. So, I think just it is what it is. [We'll] deal with it as it comes."

(Photo: Courtesy of Hulu)

Charli agreed, "I think everyone was just on such different pages for so long, and we were all so busy that no one was really having the conversations that we should have had.When you work with your family, sometimes you don't get to be with each other without any cameras as much as you'd like. So, after so long of miscommunications or not talking to each other, the first time you see each other is on camera, and then emotions are raised and then you say things that you don't mean."

The D'Amelio Show was produced by Sony Pictures Television's The Intellectual Property Corporation. Sara Reddy was the showrunner and executive produced the series with Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Esther Frank.