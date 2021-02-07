Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews' Baby Bump on Display During Mid-Pregnancy Workout

✖

Before Brittany Matthews headed off to Tampa, Florida to see fiance Patrick Mahomes play in Super Bowl LV, she shared another workout video on her Instagram page Wednesday. The 25-year-old Matthews and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback are expecting their first child together, so Matthews' workout videos give fans a view of her baby bump. The couple announced in October that they are expecting a baby girl.

Matthews' new video showed her staying fit with Erica Banks' "Buss It" playing in the background. "For all my peeps working out at home! Grab a bench/chair/couch, whatever ya want, and hit this workout!!" she wrote. "Don’t get discouraged cause you have to get your work in at home, so many things can still be accomplished." Matthews interacted with a few fans in the comments section, including one who said she hopes to look as "amazing" as Matthews does when she is pregnant. "You will," Matthews assured her, adding a kissing emoji.

Mahomes, 25, and Matthews announced she is expecting in September. "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding," Matthews wrote on Instagram, alongside two photos of the couple, with Matthews holding an ultrasound photo. On Oct. 21, Matthews shared a video of their Zoom gender reveal party. During the festivities, their dogs walked along a white carpet with pink paint on their paws, signifying a baby girl is on the way.

The couple lives in a $1.8 million home in Kansas City. They were high school sweethearts and became engaged on Sept. 1, 2020, the same day Mahomes got his Super Bowl LIV championship ring. Mahomes has already had a stellar career, winning the NFL MVP Award in 2018 and the Super Bowl last year. He was also named Super Bowl MVP. Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

As for Matthews, she is a member of the ownership group for a new National Women's Soccer League team in Kansas City. "I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis," Matthews said in a statement in December. "We have the greatest fans and community here in KC and I can’t wait to huddle around this team." Matthews also runs Brittany Lynn Fitness, where she sells online fitness training sessions and apparel.