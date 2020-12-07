Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Part of Ownership Group of Pro Soccer Team

✖

Brittany Matthews, the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is now an owner of a soccer team. On Monday, the National Women's Soccer League awarded Kansas City a team, and Matthews is part of the ownership group. League commissioner Lisa Baird said the group will assume all the player rights, draft picks and other assets from Utah Royals FC.

"I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis,” Matthews said in a statement as reported by USA Today. "We have the greatest fans and community here in KC and I can’t wait to huddle around this team." The ownership group is led by Angie and Chris Long of Palmer Square Capital Management. Kansas City's previous women's soccer team, FC Kansas City, won back-to-back championships in 2014 and 2015. The team moved to Utah after being sold by Elam Baer, the CEO of Minneapolis-based, North Central Equity, LLC in 2017.

So excited to be apart of this🙏🏼👏🏼

KC y’all get ready😎🔥🤩 https://t.co/WUpQXJNscy — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 7, 2020

"The league has been transformed by innovative leadership and explosive growth," Angie Long said. "We are committed to getting this right, for our team and our town. We can’t wait for the players and the country to see what we've long known: There’s something special about living in Kansas City and something even more special about playing here."

The announcement means Matthews and Mahomes have invested in two pro sports franchises in Kansas City. Shortly after Mahomes signed his $500 million contract extension with the Chiefs he purchased an ownership stake with MLB's Kansas City Royals. "I'm honored to become a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals," Mahomes said in a statement. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."

A lot is happening for Matthews and Mahomes. The couple got engaged right before the start of the 2020 NFL season. They also announced they will be new parents in 2021. Matthews has a soccer background as she played the sport at the University of Texas-Tyler before playing pro at UMF Afturelding in Iceland. She currently works as a fitness entrepreneur in Kansas City.