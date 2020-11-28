Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Shows off Baby Bump During Hardcore Workout

✖

Brittany Matthews, the fiancee of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, revealed in September that she was pregnant with their first child. She has spent her time since the announcement keeping active and posting workout videos on social media. The latest example featured her working on her glute and hamstring muscles while showing off a prominent baby bump.

Matthews did several exercises in her Wednesday video. She worked on her deadlift form, shoulder bridges with a band around her legs and standing donkey kicks. Matthews also did good mornings, back squats and split squats to ensure that she properly worked all of the important muscles. Her cane Corso pup, Silver, provided support while sitting on the weight bench.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne)

" Silver there to make sure mom doesn't go too heavy," one person commented. Several others joined in and said that the dog was the most adorable part of the entire video. They expressed appreciation for its ability to sit "like a statue" and maintain that position during the workout.

With Matthews posting several workout videos in the past few months, several people have responded with a mix of supportive and critical comments alike. Some said that the baby would be "ripped" due to the sheer amount of work Matthews puts in on a daily basis. Others expressed the opinion that she shouldn't exercise while pregnant.

Matthews saw the criticism from people on social media and had to comment. She posted a message on Twitter in October and said: "truly had no idea how many people actually think working out during pregnancy is not good….my oh my. Do your research peeps, there’s lots of new info out."

Mahomes and Matthews posted photos on social in September, officially revealing that they were expanding the family. The images showed them standing together in what appeared to be a wooded area and holding an ultrasound photo. "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding," Matthews wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. Mahomes also posted the same image and used a simple heart emoji as his caption.

Fans reacted with excitement and proclaimed that this was the "best news" ever. Others asked when the wedding would take place considering that Mahomes proposed prior to the start of the 2020 NFL season. Many said that they wanted to know if Matthews would walk down the aisle with a baby bump or if they would wait to exchange vows until after she gave birth.