Patrick Mahomes and Fiancee Brittany Matthews Expecting First Child

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is loving 2020. He won the Super Bowl, signed a massive contract, proposed to longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews and is now expanding the family. He and Matthews announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their first child together.

Both Matthews and Mahomes posted photos on their respective Instagram accounts and brought excitement to fans of the Chiefs. The images showed them standing together in what appeared to be a wooded area and holding an ultrasound photo. "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding," Matthews wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. Mahomes also posted the same image and used a simple heart emoji as his caption.

The news stunned fans on social media while simultaneously creating considerable excitement. "

Omgg!!! Congratulations I’m so happy for you both," one person commented while others continued to express shock about the news. Despite being caught off-guard, they still proclaimed that this news was incredible and helped make 2020 better.

With the news of the pregnancy, some fans asked when the happy couple will walk down the aisle and exchange vows. Mahomes proposed in early September on the same day that the Chiefs' players received their Super Bowl LIV rings. He popped the question in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium, which happened to have massive bouquets of flowers everywhere, as well as rose petals on the ground.

"On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us," Matthews wrote on Instagram. "It's always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond."

Mahomes later said that proposing to Matthews was actually more difficult than leading a comeback against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. He said that you don't initially think that the action will be that nerve-racking, especially considering how long they have been together. However, he said that his heart was racing when he got down on one knee to ask the very important question. Despite Mahomes' nerves, Matthews said yes. Now they are preparing to add another member of the family.