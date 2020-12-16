Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Shares New Workout Video Amid Pregnancy

✖

Brittany Matthews is doing everything she can to stay in shape during her pregnancy. The fiancee of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently went to Instagram to post a video of her working out. In the caption, Matthews wrote, "Just a little leg day" and noted that the couple's dog was there for moral support.

Matthews, who is a certified personal trainer, has posted several videos of her working out while pregnant for the last few months. She and Mahomes announced in September they are expecting their first child. Nearly one month later, the couple revealed that they are having a baby girl next year. I'm just super excited to hopefully have a healthy baby and someone I'll be able to love for the rest of my life," Mahomes said a few weeks before the gender of the baby was annoucned. Matthews has had a very big year. Along with being there to support Mahomes and the Chiefs during their Super Bowl run to start the year, Matthews got engaged and she's now a minority owner of a pro soccer team. She is part of the ownership group that was awarded a pro women's soccer franchise for Kansas City.

"I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis,” Matthews said in a statement. "We have the greatest fans and community here in KC and I can’t wait to huddle around this team." The best way for the year to end for the Mahomes family is the Kansas City Chiefs winning the rest of their games and make a run at another Super Bowl. With the help of Mahomes, the Chiefs have the best record in the NFL (12-1) and have clinched a playoff spot as well as the division title.

"I've been lucky enough to be around an organization that's been able to win the AFC West every year I've been here, but I still appreciate every single time," Mahomes said on Sunday after the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins to win their fifth consecutive AFC West title. "These things don't come easy. You have to battle every single offseason. You have to battle every training camp. During the season, you have to go through adversity."