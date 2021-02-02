Tour Patrick Mahomes and Fiancee Brittany Matthews' $1.8M Kansas City Home

✖

Patrick Mahomes has accomplished a lot in his four-year NFL career, winning the Super Bowl, being named Super Bowl MVP and winning the NFL MVP award in 2018. On Sunday, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, and while he gets ready for the big game, the 25-year-old star quarterback and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, are enjoying their $1.8 million home in Kansas City.

According to Realtor.com, the home has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and it's 4,343 square feet on a 1.4-acre lot. The inside has hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows. The home also has stone fireplaces in the family room, living room and the owner's bedroom to go along with the walk-in closet and the gym. Mahomes and Matthews will never go hungry as there's a 500- bottle wine room, a chef's kitchen and a wet bar.

According to the New York Post, the home was built in 1953 and has had about $500,000 in updates. Mahomes bought the home for somewhere near $2 million in February 2019. It's located 20 minutes from Arrowhead Stadium, where the Cheifs practice and play their home games. If Mahomes wanted to make upgrades to the home he could since he signed a 10-year, $503 million contract extension. Mahomes recently talked to Dan Patrick of NBC Sports and discussed the plans that he has for his new home.

“I’m going to have a half-football field so I can get some work in with some guys out there," he said, as reported by Essentially Sports. Mahomes also said that he will have a basketball court, despite the Chiefs general manager, Brett Veach advising him not the play basketball to avoid an injury. However, the home will have golfing amenities, and golf is something Veach is okay with.

"I still don't think I'm allowed to play basketball," Mahomes said while appearing on 610 Sports Radio in July. "I'm sure baseball is not going to be allowed as well. I know there's a lot of them. They have like everything from jet skiing too, I don't know what all the things are. I read a lot of them. It's pretty much every physical activity you could possibly do."