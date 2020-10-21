Patrick Mahomes and Fiancee Brittany Matthews Reveal Gender of New Baby

✖

Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews now know what to type of baby clothes they need to buy. On Instagram, Matthews post a video of the couple announcing the gender of the new baby with the help of their two dogs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gender reveal had to be done via Zoom, but the video shows Mahomes and Matthews shooting a confetti gun which had pink confetti, indicating a baby girl is on the way.

"Baby Girl," Matthews wrote in the Instagram post. "P.s- Yes, my dogs walked down a runway with pink paws for the reveal." A few weeks ago, Mahomes appeared on 610 Sports Radio's The Drive and was asked about if he wanted a son or daughter. The former NFL MVP said that as long as the baby is healthy, he will be extremely happy.

"No, I'm just super excited to hopefully have a healthy baby and someone I'll be able to love for the rest of my life," Mahomes said. It has been a big year for Mahomes and it started in February when he led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years. In September, Mahomes and Matthews got engaged during the Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony. And a few weeks later, the couple announced they are having a baby.

"I think it's just about growing up, about having the responsibility and evolving as a family," Mahomes said when talking about what 2020 has taught him on a personal level. "I think we've done that — me and Brittany, and the people around me — and I'm just excited for the future ahead of being able to keep building and keep becoming a better person for my family and this world."

Along with all that, the Chiefs are in a position to win the Super Bowl again. Six weeks into the 2020 season, Kansas City is 5-1 with their only loss being against the Las Vegas Raiders. Through six games, Mahomes has thrown for 1,699 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception with a 110.1 passer rating. Mahomes became the Chiefs starting QB in 2018 after the team drafted him in the first round in 2017. In 37 starts, Mahomes had won 29 games and has thrown 91 touchdown passes.