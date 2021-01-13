Patrick Mahomes Surprises Fiancee Brittany Matthews With New Lamborghini

Patrick Mahomes is making sure his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, is happy before the new baby comes. On Monday, Matthews went to social media to announce Mahomes bought her a new car. In her Instagram story, Matthews posted a clip of her driving the new Lamborghini alongside a friend and Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson.

According to Insider, the make of the car is likely a Lamborghini Urs, the only four-seater model the company makes. The Urus is an SUV that costs around $230,000. That price is not an issue for Mahomes as he signed a 10-year, $503 million deal over the summer after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

Nothing like waking up at 8am to a new car on Monday, @PatrickMahomes YOU THE BEST😍🤩 #momcar🔥 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 11, 2021

Mahomes and Matthews got engaged in September. Later in the month, the couple announced they are expecting their first child, a girl. While they get ready for the new baby, Mahomes is looking to win another Super Bowl at age 25. When he won the big game last year, he became the second-youngest QB to be a Super Bowl champion (24 years old). The youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl was Ben Roethlisberger as he was 23.

On Sunday, Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs’ divisional round. When talking about the game to KCSP Sports Radio in Kansas City, Mahomes said he’s looking forward to the matchup because of Browns running back Kareem Hunt, who used to play for the Chiefs.

“That’s my dude, man,” Mahomes said, as reported by Clutch Points. “I came in with Kareem, and obviously we’re not together anymore, but I still stay in touch. He’s a heck of a football player, and someone who was one of my best friends when we first got on the team together.”

The Chiefs finished the regular season with a 14-2 record and the top seed in the AFC. With them being No. 1 in the conference, the Chiefs had a bye last week, and if they beat the Browns on Sunday, they will host the AFC Championship game on Jan. 24.