Paige Spirnac: Everything to Know About the Pro Golfer and Social Media Star

Paige Spiranac made a name for herself by being engaging on social media. The 27-year old golf pro and social media star have over three million followers on all her platforms. She started as a young golfer who was on the rise but has since evolved into one of the most notable golf figures on social media. And while she has a strong group of fans, there are a few in the golf community who are not very fond of her. "It's like my whole life I'm trying to find a place where I can fit in and that I feel comfortable and that I feel at peace with myself, and I haven't found that," she said on her Playing A Round Podcast last year. "Golf is the absolute worst place for me to be because I am the exact opposite of everything that a golfer should encompass, should be, and I'm not." Spiranac hasn't competed in a golf tournament since 2016 but had continued to keep up with her game. On her Instagram account, she is seen working on her golf swing while showing off her figure. On her Twitter account, Spiranac gives her opinion on very sports topics like the Masters or the Super Bowl.

Private Life is Private View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) For those who are wondering, yes, Spiranac is married. However, she doesn't like talking about her relationship because she wants to keep it private. On her podcast, Spiranac says she is "open and honest about everything in my life, as you guys can tell from the podcast, that I want something to myself, and having a public relationship is very difficult, and as soon as you make it public, you're giving everyone the right to ask questions and you have to then answer them."

Big Steelers Fan View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) Spiranac didn't grow up in Pittsburgh, but her parents did, which is why she is a big Steelers fan. When the Steelers are playing, Spiranac goes to social media to express her thoughts and feelings about her favorite team.

'Playing A Round' Podcast View this post on Instagram A post shared by Playing A Round Podcast (@playingaroundpodcast) on Mar 9, 2020 at 9:16am PDT Last yea, Spiranac launched a new podcast called Playing A Round which can be heard on any podcasting platform. She talks to different guest and shares her thoughts on the golf and other sports.

Arizona State Spiranac enrolled in Arizona in 2011 and she only competed in three events during the year. Her best performance was at the Windy City Intercollegiate as she scored a 73 twice. She also took part in the Wildcat Invitational and the PAC-12/SEC Challenge.

Athletic Family Happy #WomensGolfDay 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Tb8svs8aE3 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 4, 2019 Spiranac was born and raised in Colorado and she comes from an athletic family. Her father, Dan, played college football at Pittsburgh and was a member of the 1976 national championship team. Her mother, Annette, was a professional ballerina and her sister, Lexie, competed in track.

Junior Golf Winner Having the best time at the @thegenesisinv! Head over to my Instagram to see more about my day. #GenesisInvitational #genesisusa #ad pic.twitter.com/2w0fl2N5n8 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 16, 2020 Spiranac took part in Colorado's junior golf circuit and she won five of her seven tournaments including the 2010 CWGA Junior Stroke Play. Her performance on the junior circuit led to her being a top college recruit.

Building Her Brand View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Dec 5, 2018 at 1:06pm PST With Spiranac not taking part in any tournaments. She has focused on building her brand which includes gaining a ton of followers on Instagram (2.2 million to be exact). She signed deals with various companies including Cybersmile, 18Birdies and Philip Stein Watches. She has also been featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

San Diego State Spiranac transferred to San Diego State her sophomore year and she was able to find more success. She was named to the All-Mountain West First Team in 2012-2013 and she came in sixth place in the Mountian West Championship. In her senior season, Spiranac led the Aztecs to their first conference championship in school history.