Paige Spiranac Reveals Why She Doesn't Open up About Her Relationship

Paige Spiranac is open about many things in her life. However, there is one part of life she likes to keep private, which is her relationship status. On a recent episode of her Playing A Round podcast, the 27-year old golf pro reveals why she never talks about her love life.

"I get this question a lot, and I refuse to answer that and I have my reason," Spiranac said. As the New York Post reported. She went on to say: "I think a lot of people think I don’t talk about it because of my business, and if I say that I’m with someone or I’m married, then I’ll lose male followers, and that’s actually not the case." Spiranac continued to say she is "open and honest about everything in my life, as you guys can tell from the podcast, that I want something to myself, and having a public relationship is very difficult, and as soon as you make it public, you’re giving everyone the right to ask questions and you have to then answer them."

It's been reported that Spiranac married athletic trainer Steve Tinoco in 2018. Earlier this year, Spiranac talked about how supportive Tinoco has been supportive in her career. "I met him at the start of my career, so we have done this entire thing together," she said. "He is so understanding and knows this is a business for me. He will say, 'Hey show a little more cleavage.'"

Spiranac hasn't competed in a golf tournament since 2016 but has gained a major following on social media with over 3 million fans on Instagram and Twitter. On her podcast, Spiranac will talk about almost anything and everything but there's another big reason why her romantic relationship is off-limits.

"If I do post about it, and I end up breaking up with that person, I then have to talk about the breakup ’cause I owe that to everyone because I made my relationship public," Spiranac said. "When a big milestone has happened in my life, it’s always turned into something that is not joyous anymore because people comment on it and they turn it into something that’s it not, and so I just want to leave my relationship and my family and things that are really, really, really important to me out of it."