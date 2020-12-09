Paige Spiranac Flashes Smile as She Returns to TikTok With New Golf Clip

✖

Paige Spiranac made a return to TikTok taking a few months off. The golf pro and social media influencer posted a video of her at the driving range, practicing her golf swing while listing to Run DMC. And at the end of the video, Spiranac smiles indicating she hit the golf ball in the right place.

Before that video, Spiranac's last TikTok video was on June 12th. During the summer, Spiranac, 27, posted videos of her practicing her putting inside her home. She would also post videos with her hanging out with her dog as well as her dancing. Since the Nov. 25 TikTok post, Spiranac has been more active on TikTok as the last video was posted last week.

Spiranac hasn't competed in a golf tournament since 2016 but continues to keep up with her skills either at home or on the driving range. She has her own podcast called Playing A Round, and in March she talked about how the golf community criticized her because of her looks.

"It's like my whole life I'm trying to find a place where I can fit in and that I feel comfortable and that I feel at peace with myself, and I haven't found that," she said. "Golf is the absolute worst place for me to be because I am the exact opposite of everything that a golfer should encompass, should be, and I'm not."

Spiranac went on to talk about how she wanted to help out a charity by giving free golf clubs to kids. However, she was denied because of her reputation. "I wanted to help this charity out, and I wanted to give them free golf clubs," she said. "The guy wrote back and said, 'We would love to but, because of the way our board members view you, you can't help out.' I want to give back to these kids who don't have anything, because I grew up not having anything, and I can't even f–ing do that because of my cleavage." Spiranac turned pro in 2015 after competing at the University of Arizona and San Diego State. She won her first and only tournament in 2016, beating Hannah O'Sullivan at Scottsdale's Orange Tree County Club.