Paige Spiranac Shows off Improved Golf Swing in New Video

Paige Spiranac is feeling very good about her golf swing. The golf pro went to Instagram to show off her swing, which she has worked on for a long time. She said she has not done a great job of videos of her work at the driving range and will try to "post more aspects" of her life.

"Honestly the best my swing has ever felt," Spiranac said in the Instagram post. "Been putting in some hard work on finally making the swing changes I’ve been struggling with the past couple years. I tend to only post the 'glamour' golf posts and forget to post when I’m grinding on the range. I'll try to do a better job showing more aspects of myself and not just this version."

Sprianac hasn't competed in a golf tournament since 2016 but has continued to work on her skills. While she grinds it out on the golf course, Spiranac stays busy with her podcast Playing A Round. On the podcast, she talks about golf and whatever else is on her mind. In a 2015 interview with Esquire, Spiranac revealed how she was introduced to golf.

"I actually was a competitive gymnast for the first part of my life," she said. "From age 6 to 12, I dedicated pretty much everything to that, until I got injured really badly. I was doing a vault, so I was jumping backward [and] when I was taking off, the muscle pulled the bone off my kneecap." Spiranac went to say she got injured in gymnastics again and had to quit. It was her dad that said she would be good at golf and fell in love with it quickly.

"I love being out there, especially really early in the morning getting the first tee time out and just playing by myself," Spiranac said. "It's so peaceful. You hear all the birds and all the animals, and even though sometimes golf is so frustrating [that] I want to throw my clubs in the water, there's just something about it that humbles you."

Spiranac went pro in 2015 after having a successful golf career at San Diego State. Her first and only win on the pro level came in 2016 when she defeated Hannah O' Sullivan at Orange Tree County Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.