Pro Golfer Paige Spiranac Says She’s Been Accused of ‘Ruining the Game’ Because of Her ‘Cleavage’

Pro golfer Paige Spiranac is not going to apologize for who she is and how she looks. The 26-year old recently started a podcast called Playing A Round, and she talked about the criticism she receives from the golf community. She said because she doesn’t look like a normal golf pro, she doesn’t fit in by their standards.

“It’s like my whole life I’m trying to find a place where I can fit in and that I feel comfortable and that I feel at peace with myself, and I haven’t found that,” she said per the New York Post. “Golf is the absolute worst place for me to be because I am the exact opposite of everything that a golfer should encompass, should be, and I’m not.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spiranac starred at San Diego State and competed in the Omega Dubai Ladies Masters in 2016. She went on to talk about how there’s a lot of “hypocrisy” in golf.

“I feel like everyone in golf is just playing this part of this perfect golfer when in reality it’s nothing like that,” she added, also addressing the backlash she endured over her outfit choices.

“I wear a tank top, and I’m the s–, and I’m the w—, and I’m the one that’s ruining the game,” she said.

That has also led to Spiranac not being able to help out in the community. She offered to help a charity but was denied and said they told her that her reputation is why.

“I wanted to help this charity out, and I wanted to give them free golf clubs,” she said. “The guy wrote back and said, ‘We would love to but, because of the way our board members view you, you can’t help out.’

“I want to give back to these kids who don’t have anything, because I grew up not having anything, and I can’t even f–ing do that because of my cleavage. We bond over having a common interest and we all love the same thing … I don’t understand why it matters if you’re wearing a polo (shirt) and I’m not wearing a polo. If a guy on tour wears shorts instead of pants, the world’s not going to end. In golf, people make all of these problems so serious and it’s not serious.”

Spiranac is also a big social media personality as she has over 2.2 million followers on Instagram and over 286,000 followers on Twitter.