Paige Spiranac Shows off Golf Swing and Figure in Red Bodysuit

Paige Spiranac continues to show off her golf skills on social media. The 27-year old golf pro went to Instagram to show off her golf swing in a red bodysuit. She was proving that she still has her swing while promoting a contest where three fans can win a chance to play one round a golf with her.

Despite not playing in a tournament since 2016, Spiranac continues to work on her skills on the golf course and driving range. Over the years, Sprianac has made a name for herself on social media, leading her to have over three million followers on all platforms. But the attention Spiranac has gained has caused backlash in the golf world. On her Playing A Round podcast last year, Spiranac talked about how she had a hard time fitting in because of how she looked.

"It's like my whole life I'm trying to find a place where I can fit in and that I feel comfortable and that I feel at peace with myself, and I haven't found that," she said. "Golf is the absolute worst place for me to be because I am the exact opposite of everything that a golfer should encompass, should be, and I'm not." In the same episode of the podcast, Spiranac talked about a time where she was looking to help out a charity. However, Spiranac was denied because of "how the board members" viewed her.

"I want to give back to these kids who don't have anything, because I grew up not having anything, and I can't even f–ing do that because of my cleavage. We bond over having a common interest and we all love the same thing … I don't understand why it matters if you're wearing a polo (shirt) and I'm not wearing a polo. If a guy on tour wears shorts instead of pants, the world's not going to end. In golf, people make all of these problems so serious and it's not serious."

Spiranac has one win as a professional, which game came in 2016 at the Orange Tree Country Club in Arizona. She did compete in an LPGA qualifying tournament later that year but missed the cut. Spiranac was invited to play in Dubai in December but fell short of making the cut one again.