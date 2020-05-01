Jim Edmonds Defends Child Support Payments Amid Divorce From 'RHOC' Star Meghan King Edmonds

✖

Former MLB star Jim Edmonds is on the verge of divorcing his wife, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds, and he is now defending himself. Meghan recently told an Instagram follower on Monday that Edmonds is not putting up enough money for child support for their three children — daughter Aspen, 3, and sons Hayes and Hart, 2. "Girl I have a career thank you very much!" she argued. "That child support is not buying me gold and baubles — it barely pays for groceries for my tribe!"

Steve Honig, Jim Edmond's rep, spoke to Page Six about the situation and said the World Series Champion is doing his part in the separation. "We're not going to give numbers because it's no one’s business, but if what Jim is giving to Meghan each month for child support doesn’t cover her groceries, she must be getting her eggs from Faberge," Honig said. "Jim also pays every single bill for both of her homes, all the medical bills and practically every other expense related to the kids and the houses. Jim continually goes above and beyond what he is required to do. Meghan’s comments are an insult to all the single mothers who are genuinely struggling financially and working multiple jobs to make ends meet. Someone also needs to tell Meghan that child support is not for gold and baubles."

The couple filed for divorce in October, and they been going back and forth with each other. Meghan has accused him of abuse and having an affair with the children's nanny. Edmonds has denied the relationship. Another thing Edmonds is dealing with is his health as he recently tested positive for coronavirus. He tested for COVID-19 in March and announced he was recovering in April.

Edmonds, 49, played in the MLB from 1993-2010. He played for five different teams including the California/Anaheim Angels, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Pardres, Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. Edmonds spent the majority of his career with the Cardinals (2000-2007), being named the All-Star team four times during that span. He also helped the Cardinals win the World Series in 2006. Edmonds is also known for what he could do defensively, winning the Gold Glove award eight times. Offensively, Edmonds finished his career with 393 home runs and 1,199 RBIs.