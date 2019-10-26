‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds and Husband Jim Split After 5 Years of Marriage

Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds and her husband, former baseball player Jim Edmonds, after five years of marriage. Jim reportedly filed for divorce on Friday, the day after they marked their fifth wedding anniversary. A source told Us Weekly the two got into a fight this week, with police called to the scene.

“Meghan and Jim have been fighting,” a source explained to the magazine. “He went to a hockey game and she accused him of being there with someone that he shouldn’t have been.”

Edmonds and Jim are parents to daughter Aspen, 2, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 16 months. They married in October 2014.

The decision to split comes four months after Jim admitted to texting inappropriately with another woman when Edmonds was in labor with their twins.

“I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” Jim said in a statement to Us Weekly in June. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

In her first response to the scandal, Edmonds made it clear Jim betrayed her trust.

“I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage,” Meghan told Us Weekly in July. “His recklessness also allowed this woman to profit from my heartbreak — but now that her name is out there, she won’t be able to shake down any other families as I rebuild mine.”

Aside from the scandal with her husband, Edmonds revealed over the summer that Hart was diagnosed with irreversable brain damage. In an emotional blog post, Edmonds said the diagnosis was a “relief” because she finally learned what his condition is.

“Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right,” Edmonds wrote on her blog. “[The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side. She told me this mainly occurs in premies and since he was not a premie (he was born at 37 weeks gestation) she believes this damage somehow occurred ‘a couple months before he was born.’ She explained that he is at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and will be monitored.”

On Oct. 4, Edmonds shared a photo of herself with Hart inside a hyperbolic chamber. She said Hart has to go inside the chamber every day for 45 minutes.

“Hart climbs all over me the entire time and we play a lot of paddy cake as he sucker punches me in the gut and pinches me everywhere as he climbs which makes it extremely difficult for me to hold up his oxygen mask to his face!” Edmonds wrote. “(Sometimes we put the oxygen mask on his lovey or me, and sometimes he will put it on his own face quickly followed by a severe shake of the head as he slaps it away) He loves the chamber especially when people are walking around by us and he hasn’t slept once!”

Edmonds joined RHOC as a guest star in Season 9, and was promoted to full-time castmember for Seasons 10-12. She left for Season 13 before returning as a guest in Season 14.

Photo credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images