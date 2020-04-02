Jim Edmonds, MLB Alum and ‘RHOC’ Star, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former MLB player and Real Housewives of Orange County star Jim Edmonds announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus amid the global pandemic, days after being hospitalized and tested. Edmonds, 49, took to his Instagram story to reveal the news after sharing days earlier that he was suffering from symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

“I appreciate everyone who has sent well wishes and wished me the best,” he said in a video. “I did test positive for pneumonia and I did get a test back positive for the virus. I am completely symptom-free now and doing really well, so I must have had it for a while before i got tested.” He shared that he and his eldest daughter were quarantined at his home. “My daughter has been tested, she’s waiting for her results, but she is symptom-free, and so we’re all doing really well here.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news comes days after Edmonds was hospitalized, where he says he “forced” emergency health care workers to administer a coronavirus test.

“Do not take this lightly,” he said in the video. “If you don’t feel good, go to the doctor or go to the emergency room if you can’t breathe. That’s what happened to me. They didn’t want to test me, and I forced them to take me into the emergency room, and, lo and behold, pneumonia and the virus. So, don’t take it lightly, take care of yourselves. There’s no medicine, there’s no nothing, but rest, and that’s all I’ve been doing.”

Meanwhile, Edmonds’ estranged wife, RHOC star Meghan King Edmonds, has been sharing frequent updates from her own quarantine with their three children: 3-year-old daughter Aspen and 1-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes. The couple married in October 2014 with Jim filing for divorce last October amid a cheating scandal.

Meghan posted a clip of the kids sitting on a table watching a video on a tablet on Tuesday. “On the 187th day of quarantine, sitting on the table and screen time rules have gone way out the window,” she captioned it. “At least they’re kindly sharing with each other (it’s all about the small wins #amiright ?!)”