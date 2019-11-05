Meghan King Edmonds Is ‘Sick of the Abuse’ Amid Jim Edmonds Divorce Scandal

Meghan King Edmonds is speaking out in her first interview since husband Jim Edmonds filed for divorce after five years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum opened up to Us Weekly after her estranged husband released a statement denying all infidelity amid accusations he had an inappropriate relationship with the family’s nanny, saying she was “sick of the abuse” from her ex.

“I have to say that when he gave the ‘nice’ interview a few days ago, he was completely speaking for me. At that time I had not exchanged one text message with him and I have still not spoken to him on the phone,” Meghan said, adding that she has been keeping things “calm, consistent, routine-based and light” for the couple’s three young children at home. “I have endured prolific controlling by Jim and it isn’t slowing down. Even when I make an unassuming post on Instagram, he hurls insults at me for a battery of made-up indiscretions. I’m sick of the abuse and I won’t engage anymore — and I don’t have to.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meghan also made it clear that Jim’s statement had made it seem like the two were trying to work things out: “That’s not fair to me,” she said. “He is not my mouthpiece, and I believe the facade he presented is false and manipulative to the public while using and taking advantage of me.”

In his statement to Us Weekly last week, Jim said knowing Meghan was hurt amid the alleged infidelity and divorce “saddens [him] tremendously,” but after a few days, “I realize that something that occurred in a split second spiraled out of control with no way to stop it. We were both separately surprised to find out that the media had received details of our private situation without our knowledge.”

“I have way too much love for my wife and kids for this to happen and it’s time for us to get back to the private life we used to live,” he added. “Meghan is a truly special woman who my kids are so fortunate to have as their mother. Hoping for some peace, normalcy, and the ability to move forward in a healthy, happy direction for every single person involved. I love my family and will make it right again.”

That isn’t how the Bravo alum sees their situation, however, revealing she was totally blindsided by the divorce.

“Divorce had been discussed as something that could be possible but I truly thought he could change and work through his demons,” she said. “Divorce never really crossed my mind. I had to find a divorce lawyer in a matter of hours. He filed so quickly that it seems to me (and others) it had been ready to go and he just was waiting for an event to happen so he could pull the trigger.”

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images