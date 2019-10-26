Meghan King Edmonds Reportedly Accuses Husband Jim of Cheating Again Ahead of Divorce Filing

Meghan King Edmonds reportedly accused husband Jim of cheating on her again before he filed for divorce. A new report from Us Weekly says multiple sources claimed The Real Housewives of Orange County alum accused Jim of having an affair with their children’s nanny.

One source claimed she confronted the former baseball player, and the nanny, but they both denied the affair. After a week of fighting, Jim filed for divorce Friday, Oct. 25, one day after the pair celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

“The nanny is someone who has worked for them for years and is like family,” one source told Us Weekly, adding that the Edmonds family has four nannies and a live-in au pair.

“During the argument, Meghan called the cops, but nothing came of it. Jim didn’t put his hands on her. The police chalked it up to a verbal dispute. No arrests were made,” they added.

Meghan and Jim married in October 2014 and share 2-year-old daughter Aspen and 16-month-old twin boys, Hayes and Hart.

The divorce filing comes four months after the pair were in the middle of a scandal, when the former St. Lous Cardinals player was sexting another woman while Meghan was pregnant with their twins.

“I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” Jim said in an statement after news broke in June. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

“I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage,” Meghan told the outlet in July, breaking her silence on the scandal. “His recklessness also allowed this woman to profit from my heartbreak — but now that her name is out there, she won’t be able to shake down any other families as I rebuild mine.”

The news also comes as a surprise as Meghan made an appearance on Bravo’s The Daily Dish two days before the divorce filing, saying the couple was “working” on their relationship.

“I think after such a breach of trust, it’s so hard to rebuild from there, especially [with] so many distractions, like our son;s health problems and two other little babies as well,” Meghan said on Wednesday, October 23. “So, to focus on the two of us as a couple, is really hard.”

Shortly after the sexting scandal, Edmonds revealed her son Hart was diagnosed with irreversible brain damage. She has kept her fans up to date on the adjustments on his life ever since.