Antonio Brown Eligible to Return to NFL Field Following Week 8

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is not on an NFL team amid an eight-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy. However, he will soon be eligible to return to the football field, provided a team signs him to a contract. According to Pro Football Talk, Brown can immediately sign with a team and suit up for practice and games in two weeks.

Mike Florio of PFT clarified on Monday that the suspension was for eight weeks if Brown remained a free agent or eight total games if he signed with a team. He is still a free agent and has missed six weeks of action. If he remains unsigned, his suspension will come to an end on Nov. 2. At that point, Brown will be free to join any team that is willing to sign him.

Will Brown have a list of suitors once his suspension ends? There is no definitive answer. The Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks have both discussed bringing the former All-Pro into the fold to provide extra firepower for Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson, respectively. Brown also worked out with Washington Football Team Dwayne Haskins in Florida during the offseason. However, none of these teams are guaranteed to sign Brown.

Another option briefly existed in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Tom Brady signed a two-year contract and reportedly lobbied for the team to sign Brown, but head coach Bruce Arians did not do so. He said that the receiver "was not a fit" in the locker room.

"Yeah, it's not gonna happen," Arians said during an interview on the Tiki and Tierney show of RADIO.com. "There's no room. And probably not enough money. But it's not gonna happen — it's not a fit here." Arians also previously told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Brown needed to "make better decisions" off the field.

The league had been investigating Brown for months prior to his suspension due to sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations. As the NFL's investigation continued, the wide receiver also surrendered himself to authorities after they issued an arrest warrant. He faced charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief — stemming from an incident with the driver of a moving truck.

Brown pleaded no contest in the case and will serve two years probation. A judge also ordered him to undergo a psychological evaluation and participate in a 13-week anger management course. Additionally, Brown was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.