Antonio Brown Accused of Raping Former Trainer, According to Lawsuit

Antonio Brown is being sued by a woman who claims the new New England Patriots player sexually assaulted and raped her in three separate occasions. The woman identified herself in the lawsuit as Britney Taylor and claimed she was hired by the wide receiver as a personal trainer.

Taylor claims the first incident occurred in June 2017 during a training session when “Brown exposed himself and kissed [her] without her consent,” according to paperwork obtained by TMZ.

The woman then described a second incident in which she claimed “Late that month, Brown, while positioned behind her, began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back.”

The outlet writes the suit was filed in federal court in Florida. The trainer claimed Brown bragged about the incident in conversations with her featuring “profane and angry text messages.”

Months after that happened, the accuser claimed Brown reached out to her and “begged forgiveness.” The accuser said Brown asked her to continue training him, and she agreed eventually despite first hesitating.

However, the woman claimed that after a year, Brown again attacked her. Dating the incident to May 20, 2018, “Brown cornered [her] forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her.”

The woman said in the suit she attempted to fight back but Brown was “too strong and physically overpowered her.”

Heitner Legal released a statement in which Brown denied the allegations made in the lawsuit, released to Twitter shortly after news broke.

“Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit. He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations,” the statement read. “Mr. Brown was approached by his accuser in 2017, shortly after Mr. Brown signed a contract making him the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.”

The paperwork reportedly described Taylor as a “28-year-old world class gymnast” who competed at “elite levels of international competition.” The accuser claimed she met Brown while they were both student athletes at Central Michigan University where they participated in a Fellowship of Christian Athletes group.

The suit says Taylor is looking for compensation for “physical injuries, pain and suffering, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety, loss of self-esteem and self-confidence, and emotional pain and suffering.” She also seeks punitive damages.