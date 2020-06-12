Antonio Brown to Serve 2 Years Probation After Pleading No Contest in Battery Case

✖

Antonio Brown will serve two years probation after pleading no contest in his moving truck driver battery case, according to Steve Owen of WLPG Local 10 News. Per the judge's orders, Brown will undergo a psychological evaluation and will participate in a 13-week anger management course. TMZ reports Brown must complete 100 hours of community service and is ordered to stay away from the two victims involved in the case.

In January, Brown surrendered to police after an arrest warrant was issued to him for burglary and battery against a moving truck driver. The driver called 911 and said the former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver appeared to be under the influence during the altercation. "The guy is high, he smoked, he threatened me," the driver said. "He's trying to fight, he throws stones at my truck. I'm trying to make delivery to the gentleman. I called him and told him he has to pay the balance for us to unload ... The guy refused to pay in the proper form."

#BREAKING @AB84 changes plea to no contest in moving truck driver battery case. Judge sentences Brown to 2 years probation, and orders him to undergo psychological eval and take 13-week anger management course. Under probation, Brown can travel nationwide for work. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/Dtu3s3mrC3 — owenized (@SteveOwenTV) June 12, 2020

The fight started when the driver arrived at Brown's home in Hollywood, Florida. When Brown decided he wasn't going to pay the droop-off fee, he allegedly threw rocks at the truck as the driver was leaving. The driver returned to the home to receive a $4,000 payment. However, Brown didn't want to pay $800 for additional damages, which led to him and his friend taking the driver's keys and stared "destroying" the contents on the back of the truck. Brown also allegedly ripped the truck driver's shirt and injured his shoulder. When police arrived, they couldn't get to Brown as he locked himself inside his house.

Brown is looking to get back in the NFL after being cut by the Patriots in September of last year. Brown signed a one-year deal with the Patriots after getting cut by the Oakland Raiders due to missing practices and verbally attacking general manager Mike Mayock. Brown joined the Raiders in March via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. During his time with the Steelers, Brown was one of the top receivers in the NFL. From 2010-2018, Brown was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and the All-Pro Team five times. He led the NFL in receptions in 2014 and 2015 and was recently named to the 2010s All-Decade Team.