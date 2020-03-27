Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians Says Team Won’t Sign Antonio Brown to Pair up With Tom Brady

Tom Brady is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he signed a two-year contract with the team last week. However, could we see the Bucs sign Antonio Brown in the near future? Head coach Bruce Arians appeared on the Tiki and Tierney show of RADIO.com Thursday and said the team has no interest in signing Brown, despite reports of Brady wanting to play with Brown this year.

“Yeah, it’s not gonna happen,” Arians said. “There’s no room. And probably not enough money. But it’s not gonna happen — it’s not a fit here.” Brandon Tierney pointed out there’s room for Brown since the team lost wide receiver Breshad Periman to the New York Jets, but Arians is not about having Brown on the roster. When asked again, Arians said: “Yeah, I just know him, and — it’s not a fit in our locker room.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

What Arians said on Thursday echoes what he said on the Adam Schefter Podcast last year, claiming Brown is “too much of a diva.”

“I’ve heard so many stories — I like Antonio — he plays as hard as anybody on Sunday, and he practices hard. He’s just gotta make better decisions off the field, be on time, do some of those little things,” Arians said.’

Last week, Brown made an appearance on The Mike Calta Show and he made it clear the Bucs on the top of his list now that Brady is on the roster. Brown opened up about the relationship he and the six-time Super Bowl winner had.

“He’s one of those guys that have befriended me,” Brown said on the show. “One of my close friends around the NFL.” Brown continued and said that he and Brady remained close despite him being cut by the Patriots after the second week of the 2019 season. When Brady signed his deal with the Bucs, Brown said, “I congratulated him, wished him well.”

In the one game, Brown played in as a member of the Patriots he caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown. The Bucs could use another receiver now that Periman is gone, but they are bringing back two receivers that recorded 1,000 receiving yards each – Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Brown was cut from the Patriots after the second week of the season due to his legal troubles.