Moving Driver Attacked by Antonio Brown Says Star WR Was High During Altercation

An arrest warrant has been issued for Antonio Brown for burglary and battery against a moving truck driver. And now the 911 call the driver made during the altercation earlier this week has been released. TMZ was able to obtain the call which lasted around 30 minutes. Brown is accused of throwing rocks at the moving truck and during the altercation, and the driver said the former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver appeared to be under the influence.

“The guy is high, he smoked, he threatened me,” the driver said. “He’s trying to fight, he throws stones at my truck.

“I’m trying to make delivery to the gentleman. I called him and told him he has to pay the balance for us to unload … The guy refused to pay in the proper form.”

The driver said when he first arrived at Brown’s home in Hollywood, Florida, he fought him because he didn’t want to pay the drop-off fee. And when the driver left him, that’s when Brown allegedly started to throw rocks at the truck. The driver said he returned to the home to receive a payment of $4,000. Brown, however, did not want to pay $800 for additional damages and that’s when Brown and his friends took the driver’s keys and opened the back of the truck and started “destroying” the contents.

The driver also said that Brown was very aggressive with him during the altercation, ripping his shirt and injuring his shoulder. When police arrived, they couldn’t get ahold of Brown as he locked himself inside his house. His trainer, Glen Holt, was arrested for burglary and battery on Tuesday.

If Brown does end up getting arrested, his chances to playing in the NFL next season will likely be very slim. In 2019, the seven-time Pro Bowler only played in one game which was during the second week of the season as a member of the New England Patriots. He was cut the following week due to his sexual assault lawsuit filed by his former trainer Britney Taylor.

Before joining the Patriots, Brown was a member of the Oakland Raiders. He was cut before playing one game for them because he couldn’t get along with his teammates and general manager. He spent his first nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the league.