Antonio Brown Suspended 8 Games for Violating NFL's Personal Conduct Policy

Antonio Brown is looking to sign with an NFL team this season, but if he does, he will only play half of the year. On Friday, the NFL suspended the former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver for eight games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. This comes after the league has been investigating Brown for months due to his sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations.

The NFL said the league's Special Counsel notified Brown for Conduct Todd Jones that he was suspended without pay for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. Since Brown is an unrestricted free agent, he can sign with any team that's interested in him. If he signs before the start of the 2020 season, Brown can participate in all the club's preseason activities. Brown's suspension would begin when the final roster is made on Sept. 5. He can return to the team after the eighth game. Along with his suspension, Brown will have to continue his program of counseling and treatment and is expected to cooperate with his clinicians fully. If Brown violates the NFL's conduct policy again, he will see more discipline.

Brown was hoping this decision from the NFL would have been made sooner. Last week, Brown wrote in an Instagram post: "[NFL] I have complied with each and every ask of your investigations throughout the past 11 months. "You have had access to all of my phones; you know what the deal is in each and every situation that the media has distorted." Brown went on to say he's been seeing a therapist and working on "all aspects of my life this past year and have become a better man because of it."

When Brown wrote that message to the NFL, it came shortly after he hinted at retirement. In one tweet, Brown wrote, "Is it time to walk away i done [checkmark emoji] everything in the game ?!!" In another tweet, Brown stated "at this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84!" Brown only played one game for the Patriots last year. He was a member of the Steelers from 2010-2018 and became one of the best receivers in the decade. During his time in Pittsburgh, Brown was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and also was a four-time selection to the All-Pro First Team.