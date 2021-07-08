Tristan Thompson Leaves Flirty Comment on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Amid Split

✖

Tristan Thompson left a flirty comment on a throwback photo post Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram Tuesday, despite reports last month that the two broke up again. Thompson, 30, and Kardashian, 37, ended their relationship in June, a year after they began spending time together during the coronavirus pandemic. The two are parents to three-year-old daughter True.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared an older photo of herself at a beach, where she wore a blue dress that matched the color of the water. "Daydreaming of being here," she wrote, adding a blue heart emoji. Thompson left a reply on the post, writing just three heart-eyes emojis. Thompson's comment earned almost as much attention as Kardashian's post did, with over 900 Instagram users responding. Many of Kardashian's fans asked him to leave her alone. "Tristan LEAVE HER ALONE! GTFOH your so annoying," one person wrote.

Kardashian and the NBA player broke up again early last month, a source told Page Six on June 21. The source described the split as "amicable," adding that the two are "on the same page with co-parenting." Another source recently told PEOPLE that Kardashian is "doing okay" and focusing on her daughter. "She's not one to dwell on the past — she has an incredible capacity to find the positive in every situation," the PEOPLE source said. "And she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True."

The former couple began dating in 2016 and welcomed True in April 2018. Days before True was born though, word broke that Thompson cheated on Kardashian during her pregnancy. They tried to rekindle their relationship that summer. They broke up again in February 2019, when Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner's then-friend Jordyn Woods at a party. Woods denied having sex with Thompson but admitted to kissing him. In June 2020, the two got back together while staying together with True during the pandemic.

However, in the weeks before their latest split, a series of rumors that Thompson was cheating on Kardashian again sprouted. Back in April, Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed she slept with Thompson last fall. Thompson's attorney told TMZ the claim was not true and threatened to sue. Thompson's attorney called the allegations "malicious defamatory fabrications" and insisted Thompson "had no relationship" with Chase "whatsoever."

Just before Page Six published its report last month, sources told The Daily Mail that Thompson "disappeared" into a bedroom with three women during a birthday party and emerged "disheveled." Thompson allegedly went straight to the bar after arriving at the party and began drinking before "repeatedly grabbing the bottom" of a woman at the party. "This party was definitely one that he could have invited his girlfriend to - lots of couples came," one source said.

Thompson hasn't posted about their split, but he did wish Kardashian a happy birthday on June 27. "Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first," he wrote in part. "I love you so much."