Tristan Thompson Wasting No Time After Khloe Kardashian Breakup, Reportedly Spotted Partying With 3 Women

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian have broken up again, and it's being reported that Thompson has wasted no time in moving on. On Monday, reports came out that the two had broken up, but according to sources, they've been broken up for a little while now. Onlookers who were at a party with Thompson over the weekend noted that he was seen walking in a room with three women at a Bel Air house party.

Over the weekend, Thompson was seen attending a birthday party for a man who goes by Chubbs who is one of Diddy's security guards. The Boston Celtics player was seen entering a room with three women, and when he came out he looked "disheveled." According to reports, that room he entered with the ladies is one that is known for where people go to hook up. "Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up," a source told The Daily Mail. "He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier — she's always out and about at parties."

The insider noted that the NBA player was inside the room for close to 30 minutes before he finally came out. "When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled. He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 a.m. with his entourage." Thompson was allegedly with Kardashian and their daughter True the night before.

As for their split, the two are said to be on good terms and that their breakup was "amicable" with no bad blood between the two. "They're getting along. There is no drama. Everything is amicable and they are on the same page with co-parenting," a source told Page Six. Towards the end of Kardashian's famous show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans witnessed the two trying to work things out, with the Good American founder admitting she could see a future with him. After he was picked up by the Celtics, Kardashian was debating on whether she wanted to move to Boston or not, and ultimately chose to do so. Although, fans won't be able to see much of their decision-making following her decision because that's where the season ended. If their split becomes a permanent move for the former pair, fans will be eagerly waiting to see if she decides to have a sibling for True and if she wants him to be the father.