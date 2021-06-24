Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic 'WTF' Post After Tristan Thompson Breakup

✖

Khloé Kardashian's cryptic social media message she posted a day after her split from Tristan Thompson says it all. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, whose on-off relationship with the father of her 3-year-old daughter True reportedly ended weeks ago, shared a telling photo to her Instagram Story Tuesday after Thompson was seen over the weekend at a party with a number of women.

"I whisper WTF to myself at least 20 times a day," read a pink letterboard message Kardashian posted on her Story. While Page Six reported Monday that the reality star and NBA player split after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed during an April interview that she hooked up with Thompson in the fall and that there has been "no drama" between the two since, Kardashian's message seemed clear to her followers.

Kardashian did come to the defense of her ex in reaction to YouTuber Tana Mongeau tweeting Sunday about Thompson attending her party. "All i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees," Mongeau tweeted. "Like babe where’s true." The Good American co-founder didn't say anything in response, but instead liked a tweet from someone else responding to Mongeau: "Shut the f— up. This screams attention-seeking at it’s finest bc you know damn well that man gon make headlines over anything pertaining to women. ...Don’t speak on True either weird a— hoe."

Kardashian and Thompson have split and gotten back together a number of times after the athlete's initial cheating scandal in April 2018, in which he made headlines for cheating on his pregnant girlfriend. Less than a year later, the two split when Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner's best friend at the time, Jordyn Woods. Kardashian and Thompson got back together amid the COVID-19 pandemic while co-parenting in quarantine together, but during Sunday's KUWTK reunion special, the E! star said she had a journey coming to trust him again due to their past issues.

"I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things, but I’m not someone that, you know, when I need to find out everything comes my way," Kardashian told host Andy Cohen in Sunday's special. "I just have to trust … I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else."