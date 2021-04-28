Sydney Chase: What to Know About Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling

✖

Tristan Thompson may have cheated on Khloé Kardashian again, according to a new woman coming forward. Sydney Chase is best known for being an Instagram model with 30,000 followers and counting since she came forward about her alleged romance with Thompson. After appearing on the No Jumper podcast, speculation has stirred once again on whether Thompson was faithful to Kardashian or not.

According to capitalxtra, Chase is a popular Instagram model who is also close friends with American Idol alum Erika Perry. At the time of when the outlet published the article, she was reported to only have 22,000 followers, however, now she was upwards of 30,000. The outlet also reported that Chase also has an OnlyFans account.

It was reported this week that Thompson may have been unfaithful, yet again, to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Just a few days before she gave birth to their daughter True, was the first time the public and the Kardashian and Jenner family learned that he cheated on his girlfriend. In 2019, Thompson cheated again but with close family friend Jordyn Woods. That not only tore the couple apart for a second time, but also ripped through Woods' friendship with Kylie Jenner.

Now, Chase has come forward to say that Thompson claimed he was single recently, but it didn't take long for her to find out that he wasn't. She claims the two hooked up in January 2021 and spared no detail when on the podcast. "It was a peek-a-boo d—, but, baby, it was good," she confessed. She continued to describe a graphic description of their time together and his anatomy, however, it was his possible infidelity to Kardashian that caught a lot of attention. "He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said OK. We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything. It happened, and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off."

After coming forward with the news, she's now revealing that he contacted her after the interview. "Yes, the Tristan rumors are true," she said on TikTok according to PageSix. "The last time we had contact — besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter's birthday party." Thompson was not able to attend his daughter's birthday because he was out of town for a game, but did post a tribute. Thompson and Kardashian have yet to comment on the accusations.