Khloe Kardashian Spotted for First Time Since Tristan Thompson Breakup News

Khloé Kardashian was spotted for the first time since the news of her breakup from Tristan Thompson emerged. The Good American founder was spotted with her daughter True just days after she and Thompson made headlines once again that read they were no longer together. The former couple have been on-and-off throughout the years after Thompson was caught cheating on her twice, once with former family friend, Jordyn Woods.

According to the Daily Mail, The 36-year-old was seen taking her daughter to gymnastics practice in Calabasas, California. Although it's being reported that their split was amicable, Kardashian has chosen to stay silent on the matter. What was noticeably different in the photo that was taken, was that the ring she typically wears — noted as an alleged engagement ring from Thompson — was not on her finger. It's not clear if she chose not to wear it that day or if that's her way of telling the public things are really over between the two.

Earlier in the week, Thompson made headlines after the outlet reported that he was seen going into a room with three women over the weekend while all were attending a party. The Boston Celtics player was seen attending the gathering in Bel Air for one of Diddy's bodyguards, Chubbs, when onlookers noticed he went into a room that is typically known as one where people go to hook up. "Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up," a source claimed. "He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier — she's always out and about at parties."

The insider added, "When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled. He continued to party for about an hour and then he left the party at about 4 a.m. with his entourage." It was reported that Thompson was just with Kardashian and their daughter the day before eating out at a restaurant together. While they may be broken up, the two are said to be on good terms as co-parents. "They're getting along. There is no drama. Everything is amicable and they are on the same page with co-parenting," one source explained. It wasn't long ago that fans witnessed Kardashian and her family in their Keeping Up With the Kardashians farewell interview with Andy Cohen, where the mom-of-one admitted that she and Thompson were back together.