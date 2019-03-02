Jordyn Woods’ ‘Red Table Talk’: 8 Biggest Bombshells Learned About the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods told her side of the story on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk Facebook series Friday, explaining how she ended up at a party hosted by Tristan Thompson that ultimately led to Thompson and Kardashian breaking up.

Woods was reportedly seen at a party Thompson hosted at his Los Angeles home. Some reports claimed the two kissed, and after news of the scandal broke, Kardashian broke up with Thompson. It was the last straw, as Thompson cheated on Kardashian when she was still pregnant with their 10-month-old daughter True Thompson.

The scandal also resulted in Woods being “excommunicated” from the Kardashian orbit. Her best friend, Kylie Jenner, even shared video of empty rooms, proving Woods moved out of the home she shared with the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister.

The Red Table Talk episode is available on Facebook, and already has 14.1 million views as of press time. That’s more than double the series’ previous episode.

Scroll on for a look at eight of the biggest bombshells from the interview.

Woods Realized She Shouldn’t Have Been at the Party

At the beginning of the interview, Woods explained how she ended up at the fateful party. She said it was a Sunday night and she was out drinking with some of her friends. They met Thompson at a club and decided to go to his house afterwards, and, according to Woods, Thompson did not personally invite her. She was just happy the house party was at a house belonging to someone she knew.

Woods denied a report that Thompson took the phones away from partygoers, which would explain why there are no photos from the party. She said she had her phone the entire time.

Woods went on to say she soon realized it was wrong for her to be at the party.

“We’re all dancing and we’re all drinking and enjoying time, and I’m not thinking ‘I shouldn’t be here,’ and that’s my first step where I went wrong and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child,” Woods told Pinkett Smith. “I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

She Never Gave Thompson a Lap Dance

Woods denied another rumor she gave Thompson a lap dance. However, Woods said she was sitting on the arm of a chair Thompson was sitting in and understood how someone could think it looked like she was getting “cozy” with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

“There’s no way it would look like a lap dance, but I can see why someone would say ‘Oh, they’re getting cozy,’” she said. “My legs were laying right over his. My butt was never sitting on him, but my legs were dangling down so I picked them up and I put them over onto the bottom of his legs.”

Thompson Did Kiss Her, But There Was ‘No Making Out’

The rumors that Thompson kissed her are true, but Woods said there was “no making out.”

“I was drunk. I was not tipsy, I was drunk. But I was not beyond the point of recollection. I know where I was,” Woods said. “But, on the way out [of Tristan’s house] he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing. On the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out. Nothing. I don’t think he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in this position.”

Afterwards, Woods said she did not “know how to feel” and thought it did not really happen. She said she was “in shock” as she got into her car.

She Never Slept With Thompson

Pinkett Smith asked Woods if she ever slept with Thompson. She emphatically denied that.

“Never. Never a thought, never a consideration,” Woods replied.

Woods Said She Apologized to Kardashian Over the Phone

Woods insisted she has apologized to Kardashian several times, but not in person yet.

“I did as much apologizing as I could do, over the phone, over text. And until I get the opportunity to talk face-to-face, can she can really feel what I’m saying?” Woods said. “But I reached out and the opportunity is there.”

Woods also said she offered to do whatever would make Kardashian feel better, including taking a lie detector test.

Woods Admitted to Not Being ‘Honest About the Actions That Had Taken Place’

According to Woods, she went home after the party. She told Kardashian about being at Thompson’s house, but was not honest about what happened.

“I had talked to Khloe and she asked me, ‘What’s going on, is everything fine?’ And in my head of trying to forget that part of the story, I was like, ‘You know, no [nothing happened]. He was chilling. Everything was okay. There were girls there but he wasn’t all over the girls.’” Woods admitted.

She continued, “I was honest about being there, but I was not honest about the actions that had taken place.”

This Was Not a Publicity Stunt

Since so much of the Kardashians’ lives play out in public, one Red Table Talk viewer asked Woods if this was all part of a publicity stunt. Woods said she wished it was, but this situation was “real life.”

“Real people are hurting. It’s been real. It’s been real,” the 21-year-old explained.

Her Family ‘Can’t Leave the House’

Woods told Pinkett Smith her family has been threatened and the situation has made life difficult for them.

“We can’t leave the house. My brother can’t go to work. My sister can’t go to school and she’s 12 years old. My mom can’t even go to the grocery store,” she said.

Kardashain Said Woods Is ‘Lying’ and the ‘Reason My Family Broke Up’

The Kardashian family is reportedly not happy at all with Woods’ decision to speak out publicly on the scandal. Kardashian took to Twitter after the episode went live to call Woods a liar.

“Why are you lying [Woods]?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. [By the way], You ARE the reason my family broke up,” she wrote.

Kardashian later said Thompson is partly to blame and said he addressed the issue privately.

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY,” Kardashian wrote. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well.”