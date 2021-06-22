Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Shady Post About Tristan Thompson After Their Breakup

✖

Khloé Kardashian is speaking out subtly when it comes to her split from Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made it clear she wasn't going low when it came to her ex in her reaction to Tana Mongeau tweeting Sunday about Thompson attending her party, where he reportedly was seen with a number of women. "All i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees," Mongeau tweeted. "Like babe where’s true."

Kardashian didn't say anything in response, but instead liked a tweet from someone else responding to the YouTuber, "Shut the f— up. This screams attention-seeking at it’s finest bc you know damn well that man gon make headlines over anything pertaining to women. ...Don’t speak on True either weird a— hoe."

News broke Monday that the reality star and NBA player, who share 3-year-old daughter True, broke up yet again. The two split weeks ago, friends of the former couple told Page Six, shortly after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed during an April interview that she hooked up with Thompson in the fall. "They’re getting along. There is no drama," the source said, adding that "everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting."

Kardashian and Thompson have had a number of cheating scandals in the past, including in April 2018, when the athlete made headlines for allegedly cheating with multiple women while Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter. Less than a year later, the two split when Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner's best friend at the time, Jordyn Woods. A year later, the two reunited romantically amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Good American co-founder shared on Sunday's KUWTK reunion special that she had a journey coming to trust him again due to their past issues.

"I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things, but I’m not someone that, you know, when I need to find out everything comes my way," Kardashian told host Andy Cohen in the special. "I just have to trust … I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else." She added that seeing all the work Thompson has put into their relationship had been a large part of that.

'I know all the help that he’s got and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently," she explained. "I mean you can ask everyone, it really wasn’t an easy thing for him, but I don’t know why someone would go through all of that if they weren’t really serious."