Tristan Thompson's Post-Breakup Comment on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Has Fans Rabid

✖

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have broken up yet again following more cheating allegations made against the NBA player. The former couple, who share a 3-year-old daughter named True, called it quits a few weeks ago, but Page Six reports that "they’re getting along. There is no drama. Everything is amicable and they are on the same page with co-parenting." However, Kardashian's Instagram followers are not so quick to forgive the Celtic.

Kardashian posted a photo on Instagram with True, and Thompson left a few heart emojis in the comments. Kardashian's followers were not so forgiving. "thank you next," one fan wrote. "Literally makes such a fool out of her it’s hurtful to watch," wrote another. "She really loved you! You know that?! She really tried!!! Could you not be bothered to be better? To be the best for them?!!" another angry fan pointed out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

"Khloe is frustrated and disappointed. She really trusted Tristan and felt he was making a genuine effort. She hates that she was wrong about him again," a source told PEOPLE. The insider also said that Kardashian "is trying her best to move on. She doesn't ever want to be in this position again. She is done falling for Tristan's empty promises."

The news of Kardashian and Thompson's breakup comes on the heels of a report about the basketball player allegedly getting close with three women at a party in Bel Air. The party was held in honor of Diddy's security guard and friend Chubbs. The Daily Mail first reported the news about Thompson's excursion. The outlet reported that he attended the birthday party, during which he reportedly "disappeared" into a bedroom and then exited the room looking "disheveled."

"Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up," a source claimed to the Daily Mail. "He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier — she’s always out and about at parties." The insider continued to claim that the athlete was in the room for about 30 minutes with the door closed. They added, "When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled. He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 a.m. with his entourage." Page Six reported that Thompson dined with Kardashian and their daughter the day before he went to this party.