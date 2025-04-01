After Midnight has announced their star-studded lineup for the final week of shows on CBS, which just canceled the series.

Per Deadline, the Taylor Tomlinson-hosted late-night show was quietly renewed for a third season, but Tomlinson decided to step down to focus on touring her stand-up. CBS then opted not to continue the show and will be giving the timeslot to local affiliates.

The lineup for the final four new episodes, which the show is calling “After Midnight Mania,” is as follows:

Monday: Maria Bamford, Lisa Gilroy, and Bob The Drag Queen.

Maria Bamford, Lisa Gilroy, and Bob The Drag Queen. Tuesday: Vinny Thomas, Paul F. Tompkins, and Aparna Nancherla.

Vinny Thomas, Paul F. Tompkins, and Aparna Nancherla. Wednesday: Sasheer Zamata, Greta Tileman, and Jonah Ray.

Sasheer Zamata, Greta Tileman, and Jonah Ray. Thursday: the winners of Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night’s episodes

Tomlinson herself spoke out on the show ending via Instagram Stories (as The Independent reports): “Being the host of After Midnight for the past two seasons was the experience of a lifetime and I am so lucky I got the chance to be a part of this show. As a touring comic, I never thought I would be able to host a daily show like this and it’s because of the incredible @M team that it was possible for me to do so as long as I did.”

Taylor Tomlinson arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Stephen Colbert, a producer on After Midnight voiced his support for Tomlinson’s decision, saying in a statement: “While we were excited and grateful for our third season to start in the fall, we respect Taylor’s decision to return to stand-up full time.”

After Midnight airs Monday through Friday, 12:37-1:37 a.m., ET/PT on CBS and streams the next day on Paramount+.