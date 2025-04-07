Former Child TV Star Dies of Colorectal Cancer: Jay North Was 73

Jay North, the former child actor known for playing the titular character in Dennis the Menace, has died after a years-long battle with colorectal cancer. He was 73.

His friend Laurie Jacobson shared the news in a Facebook post today, saying that the actor died peacefully at his home surrounded by family.

“Jeanne Russell just called us with terribly sad, but not unexpected news,” wrote Laurie Jacobson in a Facebook post. “Our dear friend JAY NORTH has been fighting cancer for a number of years and this morning at noon EST, Jay passed peacefully at home.”

She added, “As many of his fans know, he had a difficult journey in Hollywood and after…but he did not let it define his life. He had a heart as big as a mountain, loved his friends deeply. He called us frequently and ended every conversation with ‘I love you with all my heart.’ And we loved him with all of ours. A life-long friend of Jon’s, a brother to Jeanne and a dear friend to me, we will miss him terribly. He is out of pain now. His suffering is over. At last he is at peace.”

Born Aug. 3, 1951 in Hollywood, North got his start on the children’s show Cartoon Express, and later went on to star in several NBC variety series like 77 Sunset Strip and Colt .45. When he was 6, he got his breakout role on CBS sitcom Dennis the Menace, based on Hank Ketcham’s classic comic strip.

In his later years, he appeared in series like The Man from U.N.C.L.E., The Lucy Show, My Three Sons, The Flintstones Comedy Hour, Lassie, General Hospital and The Simpsons, along with movies like The Teacher and Dickie Robert: Former Child Star.