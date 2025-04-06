‘New Baby Alert!’: ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Family Welcomes Adorable New Addition to Their Farm

Teen Mom alum Chelsea DeBoer just added another kid to their family. Well, technically, Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, welcomed a new goat to their farm.

On Instagram, Cole showcased the adorable new addition to the pair’s farm, writing, “New baby alert! A new addition to the DeBoer crew.” Of course, fans couldn’t help but fawn over the baby goat, as they flooded Cole’s post with positive messages about the newest member of the DeBoer farm.

Chelsea and Cole frequently keep their fans updated on the comings and goings of their South Dakota farm. In a separate Instagram post, the former Teen Mom 2 star chronicled the family getting a batch of baby chicks. The couple’s children were all smiles as they carried boxes of chicks for their farm.

Chelsea and Cole have three children together — Watson, Layne, and Walker. Chelsea also has a daughter, Aubree, from a previous relationship. While Chelsea and her family initially rose to prominence on Teen Mom 2, they now have their own show, Down Home Fab, where they put their interior design skills on display. In an interview with PEOPLE, they spoke about welcoming clients into their South Dakota home and farm.

“We built this house from the ground up — we designed it ourselves,” Chelsea said. Cole added, “Building our own home… it definitely ignited a spark.”