Khloé Kardashian reunited with ex Tristan Thompson on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians as the two celebrated a “huge milestone” for the NBA player’s younger brother Amari — his 18th birthday.

As Amari has epilepsy and a number of other medical conditions, Kardashian told the cameras that every day they have with him “is a blessing.” Kardashian previously stepped up to help Thompson with his brother’s care after the death of their mother Andrea in January 2023.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thompson, who is father to Kardashian’s two children, daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2, thanked Kardashian for putting together a celebration for Amari that viewers saw in Thursday’s episode of the Hulu reality show.

“I appreciate you putting this all together. It’s definitely a special day,” said the athlete, who became his brother’s legal guardian after his mother’s passing.”I know Mommy is happy and she’s smiling down on us.”

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, called her daughter “a gift from God” for how she’s stepped in to be a part of Amari’s life. “Khloé truly is such a big part of Amari’s life and I think it’s so incredibly impressive how she takes care of him,” Jenner said. “She’s literally a gift from God and so is Amari.”

Kardashian added of her relationship with Thompson’s brother, “Amari has never and will never be a burden or anything like that. Amari is one of the most special souls I have ever met.”

Back in July, the Good American co-founder paid tribute to Amari’s big birthday on Instagram, posting photos of the celebration alongside a touching caption.

“I can’t believe you are 18! You have changed our lives in the best possible ways! Thank you for being an angel to us all! You are the sweetest, silliest and most loving young man,” she wrote at the time. “I hope you feel how much we love and adore you our sweet angel Amari.”



The Kardashians streams new episodes on Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.