Teddi Mellencamp’s cancer has officially reached stage 4.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to thank everyone who has been supporting her throughout her cancer treatments and recent brain surgery.

“I woke up to so many kind messages,” she said. “I just want to say thank you guys so much. So many messages about how strong I am. And I gotta tell you, some days I feel really really strong and some days I feel really really sad and alone. And I think that’s a normal part of what any of us are going through, and that’s okay. Stage 4 cancer can be scary.”

“I kinda thought that I had already beaten it,” she confessed. “And then a couple days later, I found out I had four more tumors. So there’s so many different highs and lows.”

On April 1, Mellencamp underwent both her immunotherapy and radiation treatments on the same day, which left her feeling tired and “run down,” but she revealed that she’s “learned to listen to [her] body” throughout her treatment.

The Bravo alum also shared a photo of herself undergoing treatment to her Story, writing on top that it was “hopefully saving [her] life.” She added in her post, “I’m just thinking about all the goals that I have for the future for myself and for my kids.”

Mellencamp was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2022, which metastasized to her brain and lungs as her cancer progressed toward stage 4. The mother of three then announced in February that doctors had found multiple tumors in her brain after she complained of “severe and debilitating headaches” for several weeks.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends the Capital One presentation of KIsS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 at Intuit Dome on December 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

On Feb. 12, surgeons removed four large tumors from her brain, while the smaller tumors were left to be treated via radiation. On March 6, Mellencamp revealed that doctors had discovered additional tumors in her brain and lungs.

“I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs. These are all a direct result of my melanoma,” she said on Instagram at the time. “The doctors are hopeful that these additional mutations will be removed via immunotherapy…I am feeling positive and excited — that I will beat these tumors.”