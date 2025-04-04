DeaAnna Pappas is breaking her silence on a recent alleged domestic incident involving her and her ex-husband, Stephen Stagliano. Pappas was arrested following an altercation with her Stagliano in February.

Us Weekly reports the incident occurred on February 26, when Stagliano came to pick up the pair’s 11-year-old daughter Addison. They also share a 9-year-old son.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“On behalf of our client, Deanna Pappas, we wish to address recent public speculation and clarify the current legal status of matters stemming from an incident involving her former spouse,” a statement shared via her Instagram Stories from Thursday reads. “After a full investigation and review of video evidence, the assigned detective determined that Ms. Pappas was not the aggressor. No criminal charges were filed

Regarding what transpired between the exes and co-parents, Stagliano reportedly accused Pappas of being intoxicated. “Stephen told me I needed to walk closer to him because he wanted to smell my breath to make sure that I was not drunk. I had not consumed any alcohol. I ignored Stephen’s comment, and I walked back into the garage,” Pappas alleged in a declaration filed by Lynn Stagliano, who appears to be Stephen’s mother. “I heard [a] noise behind me. I turned around to see Stephen following me into my garage.”

Pappas continued: “Addison had been left alone sitting in his car with the engine running. I tried to shut my garage door. Stephen pushed my garage door upward so that it would not close. I shouted at Stephen to get out of my garage. Stephen refused to leave.” She accuses her ex of stealing items from her garage before things turned physical with him pushing and shoving her, which caused her to alert police.

Pappas was arrested on a misdemeanor charge and released the same day on $20,000 bond. She claimed that she voluntarily submitted to drug testing — and allegedly tested negative — following her release. Pappas participated in Season 11 of The Bachelor. She starred as the season 4 lead of The Bachelorette.