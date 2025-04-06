One of 2025’s best theatrical movies just hit Netflix, and it is already soaring up the charts. It joins returning charting flicks like Despicable Me 4, as well as incredibly random licensed titles Geostorm.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (April 6, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

5. Despicable Me 4

Official Synopsis: “The world’s favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain-League-agent returns for a bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination’s Despicable Me 4. Gru, Lucy and their girls welcome a new member to the family-Gru Jr.-who is intent on tormenting his dad, as a new nemesis shows up and forces the family to go on the run.”

4. Alpha

Official Synopsis: “During the last Ice Age, a boy forges a transformative bond with a wolf and treks through an unforgiving landscape to reunite with his tribe.”

3. Geostorm

Official Synopsis: “When a weather-controlling satellite system suddenly breaks down, a scientist must race against the clock to prevent a climate cataclysm on Earth.”

2. The Life List

Official Synopsis: “When Alex Rose’s mother sends her on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, it takes her on a journey that will make you both laugh and cry as she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and discovers herself along the way.”

1. One of Them Days

Official Synopsis: “Scrambling to repay their stolen rent money, best friends Dreux and Alyssa embark on a frantic race across LA to find enough cash to avoid eviction.”