'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Sneak Peek Look at All Costumes so Far

The Masked Singer returns for season 5 on Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m, ET, bringing a slew of new contestants and fresh costumes for them to dazzle and surprise the judges. We've had some incredible reveals on the reality competition series in past seasons, raising the bar for the impending season. Not much has changed about the format of the show, though there are some additions that will be a treat for fans. The premiere will launch with the Super 6 app, allowing viewers to predict what will happen in the show through six questions. Each correct answer offers viewers an entry into a $20,000 prize weekly, with winners also getting entered into a $100,000 sweepstakes. We'll also get a new host while Nick Cannon recovered from COVID-19, with the show tapping Niecy Nash to step in. "We are thrilled with the opportunity to build on the app’s popularity with sports fans and expand the fun and excitement into an entirely new audience," Andrew Schneider, FOX Bet CMO, said. "The app has proven to be an engaging complement to live events and, through this partnership, will help to drive viewership and enrich the experience of Masked Singer fans." Another slight change to the series comes in the form of one of the costumed celebrities. They won't perform like other costumed celebrities, instead acting as a force to aid the audience with different clues about each contestant. Scroll down and see what costumes have been announced to this point, including the treacherous special character working against the rest.

Chameleon (Photo: Michael Becker / FOX)

A colorful reptile that is known for its ability to provide camouflage itself in nature, one has to wonder about the layers left to peel away here on The Masked Singer. The fabulous looking lizard is hiding its true nature under the head of a reptile that also hides its true nature in the wild. A bit mindblowing when you think about it.

Grandpa Monster (Photo: Michael Becker / FOX) T-Pain and Chaka Khan walked as the Monster in season 1 and Miss Monster in season 2 respectively, all so the Grandpa Monster could shuffle swiftly to the stage in season 5. Will this be an elder performer to fit with the costume's look? Will it be a younger person to throw the crowd for a loop?

Phoenix (Photo: Michael Becker / FOX) As a phoenix, the idea is rising from the ashes of destruction or failure. Pick yourself up, dust your shoulders off and learn to fly again. So will this be a contestant from the past? Are we about to see a loser from a prior season return for a second chance? Or will this be a new person coming in to right a wrong that happened to a friend in the past.

Russian Doll (Photo: Michael Becker / FOX) Much like real world Russian dolls, this costumed crooner can multiply themselves. The season 5 teaser trailer shows this power in action, raising questions of fairness regarding the ability of other contestants to harmonize with themselves.

Black Swan (Photo: Michael Becker / FOX) "The most celebrated black swan since Natalie Portman." According to PEOPLE, that's how host Niecy Nash described this costume celeb. Was she just being cute with the name of Portman's 2010 film of the same name or is this celebrity truly a huge name?

Seashell (Photo: Michael Becker / FOX) Robin Thicke's joke about the Seashell in the preview aside, this might be the most frightening of the costumes in season 5. Junji Ito wishes he could tap into this kind of body horror, where shells and crustaceans have taken over a human being to force them onto a singing competition show. Put your ear up to that if you dare.

Porcupine (Photo: Michael Becker / FOX) A porcupine is already an animal that you don't want to touch or cuddle with after a hard day at work. The Masked Singer's version raises the stakes by turning the porcupine into a steampunk warrior.