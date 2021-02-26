'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Introduces The Russian Doll Character

✖

There's a new costumed character joining Fox's The Masked Singer: Russian Doll, People Magazine reveals. In a sneak peek at the upcoming character's introduction, the network shows the new addition has a very special ability, which could shake up the judges. "They multiply!" Jenny McCarthy, a judge on the show, says of the two Russian Dolls. "That means they could multiply more."

The clip also shows a few more characters who should be joining the show soon: snail, pig, black swan, seashell and porcupine. All of the mentioned new characters haven't been announced yet for Season 5. Previously announced members include Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, and Phoenix.

The new character will serve as a wildcard character, consequently changing the regular format of the show by allowing outside participants a chance to break up the original lineup and join the competition. The two groups will be divided amongst Group A (the original contestants) and Group B (wildcard performers). Those in the second group will have a chance at the end of each episode to break into the show with a performance. If they should be chosen to join the show, it would unseat one of the previous members, knocking them out of the running for the Golden Mask trophy.

As far as hints go for Season 5, this year's castmembers hold a combined total of four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals, nine multi-platinum singles, two world records, and 26 Grammy nominations.

Due to previous host Nick Cannon's positive Coronavirus status, when the new season premieres in March, Niecy Nash will be standing in as the host for the first few episodes. Nash was a guest judge last season. Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, as well as McCarthy, 48, will all be returning as judges.

Cannon recently returned to his morning radio show following the backlash for his antisemitic comments. The star opened up about his return in a statement. “Los Angeles, I am back and ready to lift you up in the mornings and bring joy at the crack of dawn with original comedy and candid conversation,” Cannon said in a statement, per Variety.“Tough times don’t last, but tough people do – and I am grateful for my supporters, friends and loved ones who have guided me through this journey these past few months. We grow through challenges and lessons together, but emerge better on the other side.”