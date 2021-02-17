'The Masked Singer' Season 5: First 2 Costumes Revealed and They're Crazy as Ever

✖

As fans gear up for Season 5 of The Masked singer, two costume have been revealed, adding more anticipation to the premiere date. The 5th Season of the hit Fox show will premiere on March 10 at 8 p.m. ET. Now that it's just a few weeks ahead of the first episode, two costumes have already been announced.

Chameleon and Grandpa Monster are the first two costumes that have reached the public and fans are already thrilled. Viewers will remember that the Monster costume has played quite a role in several seasons. T-Pain was disguised as Monster the first season and won, then Chaka Khan disguised herself as Miss Monster during Season 3. Now, there's Grandpa Monster and fans are eager to see who's under this mask. While the Monster has been a familiar look since the first season, the Chameleon is the first of its kind so far.

Naturally, every season brings something new for fans to latch on to, and this season is no different. Season 4 was not only a major adjustment for viewers but for everyone who works on the show as well as the pandemic forced all who are involved to readjust to a new normal. Uncertain on how they were going to bring the fan-favorite show to their audience without being too different, everyone involved managed to do so in a comfortable, yet familiar, fashion. This season, actress Niecy Nash will be stepping in for a few episodes as show host since Nick Cannon was forced to step aside as a result of COVID-19.

The original judge's panel will also make their return, including Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger. As each season passes by, the competition has only grown, making it nearly impossible for fans and the judges to guess who's under which mask. Cannon has spoken candidly that not even he knows who's behind each costume, noting that every person that comes in is disguised from the moment they step out of the car to the moment they step in their trailer.

Jeong is also the host of fellow Fox show I Can See Your Voice after he became such a fan favorite. While the other judges bring their own flair to the show, Jeong adds a very comedic element, giving its viewers a good laugh. Because of this, he's leaned into that role on the show, but every now and again his guess surprises everyone by how accurate he is.