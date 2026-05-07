Acclaimed Horror Show Returning After 7-Year Hiatus

An acclaimed horror show is finally coming back.

After a seven-year hiatus, AMC’s anthology series The Terror will be returning this week.

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Dan Stevens stars and executive produces the latest installment, dubbed The Terror: Devil in Silver. Premiering on Thursday on AMC+ and Shudder, the series also stars Judith Light, CCH Pounder, Aasif Mandvi, Hampton Fluker, b, Chinaza Uche, Stephen Root, Hayward Leach, John Benjamin Hickey, Michael Aronov, Philip Ettinger, and Marin Ireland.

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Stevens portrays Pepper, a “working-class moving man who, through a combination of bad luck and a bad temper, finds himself wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital – an institution filled with those society would rather forget. There, he must contend with patients working against him, doctors harboring grim secrets, and perhaps even the Devil himself,” reads the logline. “As Pepper navigates a hellscape where nothing is as it seems, he finds that the only path to freedom is to face the entity which thrives on the suffering within New Hyde’s walls – but doing so may prove that the worst demons of all live inside him.”

The first season of The Terror was developed by David Kajganich and was based on Dan Simmons’ 2007 novel of the same name. It premiered in 2018 and centered on a fictionalized account of the real lost expedition of Captain Sir John Franklin to the Arctic from 1845 to 1848. The ensemble cast included Jared Harris, Tobias Menzies, Paul Ready, Adam Nagaitis, Ian Hart, Nive Nielsen, and Ciarán Hinds.

The second season, titled Infamy, premiered in 2019 and was created by Max Borenstein and Alexander Woo. Set in an American internment camp for the Japanese Americans during World War II, the season starred Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane, Cristina Rodlo, Shingo Usami, Naoko Mori, Miki Ishikawa, and George Takei.

Dan Stevens as Pepper, Marin Ireland as Dewey, Philip Ettinger as Louie – The Terror: Devil in Silver _ Season 1 – Photo Credit: Emily V. Aragones/AMC

In 2020, Deadline reported that AMC president Sarah Barnett expressed interest in renewing The Terror for Season 3, but the network didn’t formally announce a renewal until four years later. The six-episode third season, Devil in Silver, is based on the novel of the same name by Victor LaValle. Devil in Silver will be the shortest season yet of The Terror, with the first two seasons consisting of 10 episodes each.

The Terror: Devil in Silver is executive produced by Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and Clayton Krueger for Scott Free Productions, Alexandra Milchan for Emjag Productions, Guymon Casady (Entertainment 360), and Brooke Kennedy, alongside series showrunners Cantwell and LaValle, director Kusama, and Stevens. The new season premieres on Thursday on AMC+ and Shudder.