Tom Hardy Fired From ‘Mobland’: Will Paramount+ Hit Be Canceled?

Mobland star Tom Hardy has been fired from the Paramount+ series, meaning a show that was once built around Hardy will be without him moving forward — if it moves forward at all.

Puck first reported the news Friday that Hardy, 48, will not appear in a third season of the crime drama, following “on-set issues” with executive producer Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios and others.

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The report claimed that the actor was allegedly consistently late to set during the filming of Season 2, which wrapped earlier this spring, gave frequent script notes, changed dialogue and was upset that the show was evolving into more of an ensemble cast instead of one that centered around him.

The report also claimed that Hardy’s alleged behavior led Butterworth to threaten to quit, which led to the network firing Hardy instead. Puck reports that Hardy’s contract does contain a mutual option for the third season, so he could have quit on his own if he wanted.

Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

Representatives for Hardy and Paramount declined to comment to Puck.

Hardy starred in Mobland as Harry Da Souza, a fixer for a London crime family. The crime series premiered in the spring of 2025 to a Paramount+ streaming record as the biggest global series premiere ever with 2.2 million global views, according to a Paramount press release. It’s the most-watched non-Taylor Sheridan show on the streamer.

Variety reports that Mobland Season 2 finished filming in March and that a premiere date has yet to be announced. Also yet to be announced? An official renewal for Season 3.

Though it seems unlikely the hit show would be canceled over Hardy’s firing — considering it appears to be the network’s decision to let him go — things can change quickly in show business.

For example, Butterworth told The New York Post that Hardy was too beloved for his character was to be written out of Season 2 after the first season ended with Harry being accidentally stabbed in the chest with a knife by his wife (Joanne Froggatt).

“I mean, if you think about it, ‘Is Harry dead?’ No. We’re not gonna – We love Harry. We love Tom,” Butterworth said in June 2025.

It appears sentiments toward Hardy have changed, however. Butterworth said at the time that he wants the series “to run for as long as it fascinates and delights and stimulates an audience.”

Fans will likely learn more about the fate of Mobland Season 3 as Season 2 is released.

Mobland, created by Ronan Bennett, also stars Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and Paddy Considine.

Hardy has clashed with colleagues on set before; he notoriously fell out with Mad Max: Fury Road co-star Charlize Theron, as well as with the film’s director George Miller, who later revealed Hardy had to be “coaxed out of his trailer.” Journalist Kyle Buchanan wrote in a book about the making of the movie that Hardy was “aggressive” during filmmaking.