‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Star Erik Per Sullivan Seen for First Time in 18 Years

Former child actor Erik Per Sullivan, best known for portraying the mischievous younger brother Dewey in the hit sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, has finally resurfaced after nearly two decades away from the spotlight. The now 33-year-old, who stepped away from Hollywood following his final acting role in 2010, was recently photographed in Boston, according to E! News.

Sullivan was captured grabbing coffee on March 26, sporting a scholarly ensemble that included a washed brown coat, newsboy cap, green pants, and boots – a dramatic departure from his familiar on-screen appearance as the short-haired, impish Dewey Wilkerson. The US Sun also reported sightings of Sullivan unloading groceries near his Massachusetts home, describing him as “looking dapper in a grey sweater with army green jeans.”

His reemergence comes at a particularly noteworthy time, as Disney+ prepares to launch a four-episode revival of Malcolm in the Middle this April. However, while original cast members, including Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Justin Berfield, and Christopher Masterson, are set to reprise their roles, Sullivan will not be joining the family reunion. Instead, actor Caleb Ellsworth-Clark has been cast to portray Dewey in the upcoming revival.

According to former co-star Kaczmarek, who played Sullivan’s on-screen mother, Lois, the actor’s absence stems from his complete shift in life direction. During an appearance at the Paris Manga Sci-fi Show last April, Kaczmarek provided insight into Sullivan’s current pursuits: “He’s very very well. He did Malcolm for seven years. He started at 7, he ended at 14. He wasn’t interested in acting at all.”

Additional details from Kaczmarek’s conversation with fan site Malcolm France reveal Sullivan has embraced academia instead of entertainment. “He goes to school at a very prestigious American university that he’s asked us all to be quiet about and he loves Charles Dickens. He’s doing graduate work in Victorian literature,” she explained. E! News also confirmed his current focus on Victorian Literature studies.

Kaczmarek expressed admiration for Sullivan’s courage in walking away from Hollywood, noting, “So many people think being in show business is the greatest thing in the world, [but] it’s not for everyone.”

The upcoming Malcolm in the Middle revival will feature a storyline where “Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party,” according to the official synopsis. Actress Keeley Karsten has been cast as Malcolm’s daughter, Leah.

The original series, which aired on Fox from 2000 to 2006, followed child prodigy Malcolm and his dysfunctional working-class family through seven seasons, earning seven Emmy Awards from 33 nominations. Sullivan’s character, Dewey, was known for his quirky personality and musical talents throughout the show’s run.