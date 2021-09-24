Who Is Baby in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6?

The Masked Singer introduced fans to two new competitors during the second part of the Season 6 premiere. Viewers got to see both Hamster and Baby in action for the first time, as the two joined Skunk, Puffer Fish, and Bull for Group A. Baby, especially, took everyone’s breath away thanks to their… interesting ensemble. But, who is the Baby? (In case you want to catch the action live for yourself, you can turn to FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new subscribers.)

Season 6, Episode 2 — “2 Night Season Premiere, Part 2: Back To School”

Cannon shared that it was time to introduce the audience to the second Wildcard contestant, the Baby. The Baby then waddled onto the stage in a onesie and with a blanket in hand. In their clue package, the Baby (who seemed to have a British accent) said that they’re really larger than life. As a Godzilla-sized version of the Baby stormed through New York City, he explained that he was in the baby Rat Pack. The Baby has had a lengthy career in music and movies. He even mentioned, while storming near the White House, that he replaced Arnold Schwarzenegger in a film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After emerging from his playpen, the Baby began to sing Barry White’s “You’re the First, The Last, My Everything.” The Baby’s locker contained one of his report cards, which noted that he failed Driver’s Ed. Jeong then shared that it could be Will Smith. McCarthy went with Vin Diesel, but Thicke thought of Chuck Norris.

Catch Up

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET. To follow along with all of the action this season, you can watch live episodes via FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new users. Just as with seasons in the past, all of the episodes will be available to watch on Hulu the day after they air.